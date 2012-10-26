By Lomi Kriel
| PANAMA CITY
PANAMA CITY Oct 26 Following violent protests
across Panama that have paralyzed business and hit trade,
President Ricardo Martinelli said he would scrap a controversial
law allowing the sale of state-owned land in Latin America's
largest duty-free zone.
The impoverished port of Colon, which depends economically
on the Free Trade Zone abutting the Panama Canal, has lurched
into chaos since the National Assembly passed the law last
Friday to allow the sale of lands abutting the city.
Three people have died, including a young boy, with many
more injured and arrested. Heavily-armed police have been
patrolling the city, the second-largest in the Central American
isthmus nation.
Martinelli, who is currently on a visit to Vietnam, said via
Twitter the law had been well-intentioned.
"The law sought the best for Colon," he wrote. "We will
proceed to repeal it. We want peace and tranquility for all."
On Friday, unrest spread to the capital where hundreds of
demonstrators descended on the area surrounding the National
Assembly. Some burned effigies of politicians, threw rocks at
police, looted shops and blocked key roads.
Police tried to disperse the crowds with tear gas.
Legislators had earlier convened to determine whether they
had the power to repeal the law in an effort to calm protesters,
who said they would not stop until that had happened."
The Free Trade Zone employs approximately 30,000 people and
earns the government an estimated $33 million a year.
More than 2,000 companies lease land in the zone, the
world's biggest after Hong Kong. Martinelli has argued the sale
of the land would benefit Colon and the government, but its
opponents said they would lose income and jobs.
