PANAMA CITY Oct 26 Following violent protests across Panama that have paralyzed business and hit trade, President Ricardo Martinelli said he would scrap a controversial law allowing the sale of state-owned land in Latin America's largest duty-free zone.

The impoverished port of Colon, which depends economically on the Free Trade Zone abutting the Panama Canal, has lurched into chaos since the National Assembly passed the law last Friday to allow the sale of lands abutting the city.

Three people have died, including a young boy, with many more injured and arrested. Heavily-armed police have been patrolling the city, the second-largest in the Central American isthmus nation.

Martinelli, who is currently on a visit to Vietnam, said via Twitter the law had been well-intentioned.

"The law sought the best for Colon," he wrote. "We will proceed to repeal it. We want peace and tranquility for all."

On Friday, unrest spread to the capital where hundreds of demonstrators descended on the area surrounding the National Assembly. Some burned effigies of politicians, threw rocks at police, looted shops and blocked key roads.

Police tried to disperse the crowds with tear gas.

Legislators had earlier convened to determine whether they had the power to repeal the law in an effort to calm protesters, who said they would not stop until that had happened."

The Free Trade Zone employs approximately 30,000 people and earns the government an estimated $33 million a year.

More than 2,000 companies lease land in the zone, the world's biggest after Hong Kong. Martinelli has argued the sale of the land would benefit Colon and the government, but its opponents said they would lose income and jobs.