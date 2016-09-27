(Adds quote, background)
PANAMA CITY, Sept 27 Panama has sent the U.S.
Department of State an extradition request for former President
Ricardo Martinelli to be returned to the Central American
nation, a spokesman for Panama's Foreign Ministry said on
Tuesday.
Martinelli, who is accused of using public money to spy
illegally on more than 150 people, left Panama in January 2015
and is believed to be living in Miami.
The former president presided over an infrastructure boom
and Latin America's fastest economic growth in recent years but
his administration was tainted by allegations of corruption.
In response to the extradition request, Martinelli lashed
out at current government and described himself as a victim of a
politically motivated witchhunt.
"Diverting attention with a political persecution from the
dullest, most inept and corrupt government doesn't achieve
anything for the people," he said in a Twitter post.
In December, a U.S. federal judge identified Martinelli as
one of several alleged co-conspirators in an unrelated bribery
scheme that helped software giant SAP sell millions of dollars
in software to Panama.
The extradition request was made on Monday, the government
spokesman said, adding that there was no timetable for his
potential return due to an analysis of the request that would
have to be carried out by U.S. authorities.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City and Ana Isabel
Martinez in Mexico City; Editing by Bill Trott)