By Elida Moreno
PANAMA CITY, April 9 Panama will build a second
subway line, with a tender expected before the end of April for
construction of the project costing up to $2 billion, the head
of the subway said on Wednesday.
Panama's metro, a 13.7 kilometer line that also cost $2
billion, began service last week, becoming Central America's
first subway. The second line would stretch 23 kilometers (14
miles) with 17 stations, said Roberto Roy, the executive
secretary of the subway.
Roy said he hoped to present potential bidders with details
of the project before the end of April, although he added there
is no set date.
"Then there will be three months for them to present their
bid, and then a month-and-a-half for us to decide," he said.
Panama is in the midst of an infrastructure boom, thanks to
the multi-billion dollar expansion of the Panama canal, which
has given the small Central American nation the fastest-growing
economy in the Americas.
Panama, with a population of around 3.7 million, escaped the
worst of the global recession, expanding at an average rate of 8
percent over the past six years.
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Ken Wills)