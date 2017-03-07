PANAMA CITY, March 7 Former Panamanian dictator
Manuel Noriega, 83, is in a critical condition after an
operation on Tuesday to remove a benign tumor from his brain,
his family said.
"He has a major brain hemorrhage and is in a serious
condition," his daughter Lorena Noriega told reporters outside
the Santo Tomas hospital where he was operated on. She also
noted that his condition was "critical".
Noriega ruled Panama from 1983 to 1989, and his lawyer said
earlier on Tuesday the operation had been a success.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno)