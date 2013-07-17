By Marc Frank
HAVANA, July 16
ship seized in Panama on Monday was loaded at one of its ports
with 10,000 tons of sugar and 240 tons of "obsolete defensive
weaponry," according to a statement released on Tuesday by the
Cuban Foreign Ministry.
Cuba said the weapons were being sent back to North Korea
for repair and included two anti-aircraft batteries, nine
disassembled rockets, and two MiG-21 aircraft, all Soviet-era
military weaponry built in the middle of the last century.
(Writing by David Adams; Editing by Stacey Joyce)