PANAMA CITY, July 16 Panama has detained a North
Korean-flagged ship coming from Cuba as it approached the Panama
Canal with undeclared weapons, President Ricardo Martinelli
said.
The weapons, hidden in containers of brown sugar, were
detected after Panamanian authorities stopped the ship,
suspecting it was carrying drugs. The vessel was pulled over
near the port of Manzanillo on the Atlantic side of the canal.
"We're going to keep unloading the ship and figure out
exactly what was inside," Martinelli told Panamanian television
late on Monday, without giving further details.
"You cannot go around shipping undeclared weapons of war
through the Panama Canal."
Martinelli said the captain of the vessel tried to commit
suicide after the ship was stopped. Panamanian authorities have
detained some 35 crew members.
A spokeswoman for the canal said she did not have any more
information and referred questions to the attorney general.
The attorney general's office did not immediately return
requests for comment.
Javier Caraballo, Panama's top anti-drugs prosecutor, told
local television the ship was en route to North Korea.
