(Adds reaction from North Korea, details about ship, U.N. team)
By Lomi Kriel
PANAMA CITY, July 17 Panama said on Wednesday it
had called in the United Nations Security Council to investigate
a North Korean ship caught smuggling arms from Cuba, piling more
pressure on Pyongyang over a possible breach of U.N. sanctions.
Panama stopped the ship last week and seized the cargo after
a stand-off with the North Korean crew in which the captain
tried to slit his own throat. Authorities discovered missile
equipment, MiG fighter jets and other arms aboard that Cuba said
were "obsolete" Soviet-era weapons being sent to North Korea for
repair.
"It's going to be transferred to the U.N. Security Council,
they will decide what to do," Panamanian Security Minister Jose
Raul Mulino said in Panama City.
Five U.N. investigators, including one from the Security
Council, are expected to arrive at the end of July once the
ship, the Chong Chon Gang, has been unloaded, said Demetrio
Olaciregui, a spokesman for Panama's Foreign Ministry.
The North Korean government urged Panama to release the ship
and its 35-strong crew, who were detained for questioning.
"This cargo is nothing but aging weapons which are to send
back to Cuba after overhauling them according to a legitimate
contract," a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted
as saying by the official KCNA news agency.
Panama said it had issued North Korea with two diplomatic
visas via its embassy in Cuba in a bid to have officials shed
more light on the matter. "We have given our consent so they can
come and give explanations or inspect their ship," Foreign
Minister Fernando Nunez said in a statement.
The incident has not derailed U.S.-Cuban talks on migration,
which went ahead as scheduled on Wednesday, but U.S. officials
said Washington would raise the issue of the ship with Cuba very
soon. One senior U.S. lawmaker called the matter a "grave
violation of international treaties."
The United Nations has imposed various sanctions on
Pyongyang, including strict regulations on arms shipments, for
flouting measures aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons program.
Around 350 police and border patrol officials were combing
through the ship, which has a dead weight of some 14,000 tonnes.
Before their arrest, the ship's crew burned the electrical
system to disable it, which had slowed the process of unloading
the vessel, the Panamanian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
As a result, it could take 10 days to unload the ship, he
added. The vessel has four storage areas, each with six
containers, and so far only one storage area had been opened and
a single container unloaded, government officials said.
"This ship was loaded so you can't unload it," security
minister Mulino said on his Twitter account.
Two more containers with suspected arms had been found in
addition to the two already discovered, he noted.
Earlier on Wednesday, Britain's U.N. Ambassador, Mark Lyall
Grant, said the ship appeared to have violated a U.N. arms
embargo on North Korea. Britain is a permanent member of the
U.N. Security Council.
An eight-member panel of experts appointed by U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon monitors the Security Council
sanctions imposed on North Korea.
The experts are mandated to "gather, examine and analyze
information from States, relevant United Nations bodies and
other interested parties" on allegations of sanctions violations
and report back to the 15-member Security Council.
CREW TIGHT-LIPPED
Marie Harf, a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department,
said Panama had asked the United States for technical assistance
on the matter, which would be provided. She said Washington
would be talking to Cuba "very soon" about the ship.
A State Department official said the scheduled migration
talks with Havana went ahead on Wednesday as even though the
United States believes Cuba broke U.N. sanctions, the issues
were deemed to be "apples and oranges."
According to Cuba, the weapons on the ship included two
anti-aircraft missile batteries, nine disassembled rockets, two
MiG-21 fighter jets, and 15 MiG-21 engines, all Soviet-era
military weaponry built in the middle of the last century.
Servicing of weapons would also be in breach of the arms
embargo imposed on North Korea sanctions.
A U.N. resolution adopted in 2009 says the embargo applies
to "all arms and related materiel, as well as to financial
transactions, technical training, advice, services or assistance
related to the provision, manufacture, maintenance or use of
such arms, except for small arms and light weapons."
U.S. Democratic lawmaker Robert Menendez, the Chairman of
the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement
condemning Cuba, saying it needed very careful monitoring.
"The shipment ... is a grave violation of international
treaties," he said. "Weapons transfers from one communist regime
to another hidden under sacks of sugar are not accidental ...
and reinforces the necessity that Cuba remain on the State
Department's list of countries that sponsor state terrorism."
Hal Klepak, a history professor at the Royal Military
College of Canada, said Cuba was "using weapons and equipment of
staggeringly old vintage" and that the Pentagon had long since
written off the island as a military threat.
Since Cuba's military doctrine was designed to deter any
attack, it needs to maintain the arms it has, he added.
"Cuba cannot afford to buy anything newer and does not have
repair facilities of its own for such needs. Thus if it is not
to scrap, for example, the aircraft entirely, it must repair and
potentially update them in some areas," Klepak said.
Panama's Foreign Minister Nunez said his country had no
problem with Cuba but had been under a U.N. obligation to stop
the North Korean vessel and inspect its contents.
Panama's Security Minister Mulino said the 35 crew members
were likely to be charged with crimes against Panama's internal
security. Panama had attempted to question the crew, but they
have not been cooperating, he added.
"They are very reluctant to speak," Mulino said.
