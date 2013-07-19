By Lomi Kriel and David Adams
PANAMA CITY/MIAMI, July 19 When a North Korean
ship carrying Cuban arms was seized last week in Panama on
suspicion of smuggling drugs, Cuba first said it was loaded with
sugar for the people of North Korea, according to a Panamanian
official familiar with the matter.
Cuban officials were quick to request the ship be released,
pledging there were no drugs on board, and made no mention of
the weapons which two days later were found hidden in the hold
under 220,000 sacks of brown sugar, the official told Reuters.
"They said it was all a big misunderstanding," the official
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Cuba declined to comment on the official's account.
Questions still surround the cargo of sugar and what Cuba
called "obsolete" Soviet-era weapons which it said it was
sending halfway around the world to be repaired in North Korea.
The discovery has put the already isolated Asian nation
under increased diplomatic pressure because the cargo is
suspected of being in breach of a U.N. arms embargo against
Pyongyang over its nuclear and ballistic missile program.
For Cuba, the benefits of smuggling out-of-date weapons to
North Korea did not seem to make up for the potential pitfalls,
experts said.
"It's baffling. It's hard to believe Cuba would risk so much
for so little," said Frank Mora, the Pentagon's senior official
for Latin America during president Obama's first term.
Panamanian officials say the shipment was probably part of
an arms-for-sugar exchange aimed at refurbishing Cuba's aging
air defenses.
"We understand it was a barter deal, arms for sugar, that's
what our intelligence sources are telling us," said the
Panamanian official familiar with the investigation.
A U.S. official confirmed that one of the theories being
studied is that it may have been a barter deal.
While Cuba needs to upgrade its arsenal, Mora and others
say, the botched smuggling operation was so clumsy and
ill-conceived that it appeared out of character for the usually
circumspect and highly disciplined Cuban military.
Nevertheless, it may not have been the first such attempt.
Security experts say five North Korean-flagged vessels have
transited through the Panama Canal in the last three years. One
ship, the O Un Chong Nyon Ho, passed through the canal and
docked in Havana in May 2012.
"It's interesting that this kind of relationship exists
between Cuba and North Korea," said Bruce Bagley, a Latin
America expert at the University of Miami and former consultant
to Panama's intelligence service.
"It shows that both Cuba and North Korea are quite isolated
and are seeking some solace in each other's commercial and
diplomatic embraces. They have few alternatives and they don't
have any hard cash," he said.
SUGAR FIX
A United Nations team is due to arrive in Panama on Aug. 5
to inspect the ship's hold after the sugar has been unloaded.
Pyongyang has asked for the ship and crew to be returned but
Panama dismissed the request after the U.S. government strongly
backed its decision to seize the vessel.
A Panamanian frigate on routine patrol stopped the 155-meter
(510-foot) Chong Chon Gang off the country's Atlantic coast last
week after it had left Cuba and was nearing the northern
entrance to the Panama Canal, bound for North Korea.
Officers on the frigate noticed the ship was not issuing a
transponder signal as required by maritime law, and suspected it
was smuggling drugs, according to Panama's Security Ministry.
The ship was boarded after the captain refused to stop. The
crew sabotaged the ship's electrical system and the bilge pumps,
officials say, in a possible effort to scuttle the ship.
Afterward, the ship's 35 crew members were arrested and
charged with attempting to smuggle undeclared arms through the
canal. Panama says they have not been cooperating with
authorities, choosing to remain silent instead.
Following the vessel's seizure, Cuban officials contacted
Panama and made a request on Saturday that it be released and
allowed to continue its journey.
"At that time we had no idea what was on board," said the
Panamanian official familiar with the matter. "They said it was
a donation of sugar to the people of North Korea."
Panamanian security officials discovered the weaponry hidden
under sugar sacks on Monday. It was not until the next evening
that Cuba said it was loaded with 240 tons of Soviet-era missile
equipment, MiG fighter jets and other arms.
Cuba has not said a word since. The Foreign Ministry did not
respond to requests for comment on Friday.
"That's unusual. They never stay silent when they feel under
attack. It looks like someone screwed up," said Mora, who is now
the head of the Latin American and Caribbean Center at Florida
International University.
(Editing by Dave Graham and Mohammad Zargham)