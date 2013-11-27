By Lomi Kriel
| PANAMA CITY
PANAMA CITY Nov 27 Panama is freeing most of
the 35 North Korean crew members it detained more than four
months ago for smuggling Cuban weapons aboard a ship, a senior
government official said on Wednesday.
Tomas Cabal, head of the anti-terrorism section of Panama's
Foreign Ministry, said 32 of the crew of the Chong Chon Gang
would be freed and should leave the country by Thursday.
The three most senior members, including the captain, still
face charges of threatening Panama's security by seeking to move
undeclared weapons through the Panama Canal.
The crew's return would end part of a bizarre case involving
the three countries that provoked international controversy
after the ship was seized in July for smuggling Soviet-era arms,
including two MiG-21 aircraft, under 10,000 tons of sugar.
"The crew members have effectively been freed. They are
drawing up the release order and will go to Havana. I understand
they must leave by tomorrow," Cabal said.
Panamanian officials have said the 32 appeared to be
ignorant of what was in the cargo.
It was still unclear what would happen to the ship, because
a $1 million fine the Panama Canal Authority imposed on the
vessel has not yet been paid.
The U.N. Security Council has yet to decide on penalties
against Cuba because of a 7-year-old ban against arms transfers
to North Korea due to the country's nuclear weapons program.
However, the arms will likely be sold or given away,
Panama's Foreign Minister Fernando Nunez Fabrega has said.
In July, the North Korean crew sabotaged its electrical
system and bilge pumps after Panamanian investigators stopped
the ship near the Atlantic entrance to the Panama Canal on
suspicion it was carrying drugs after leaving Cuba.
(Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Simon Gardner, Dave Graham
and Eric Walsh)