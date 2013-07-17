UNITED NATIONS, July 17 A North Korean cargo
ship Panama said was hiding missile equipment in a shipment of
brown sugar from Cuba appears to have violated a U.N. arms
embargo on Pyongyang, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant
said on Wednesday.
The ship was stopped last week as it headed into the Panama
Canal and Panamanian authorities arrested the crew on Monday
after finding undeclared missile-shaped objects.
"Clearly the facts still need to be established," Britain's
U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant told reporters on Wednesday.
"But on the face of it, the transfer of these weapons to
North Korea would be a violation of the sanctions regime on
North Korea," he said. "Therefore there are questions to be
answered, which need to be followed up."
Cuba said on Tuesday evening that the ship was loaded at one
of its ports with 10,000 tons of sugar and 240 tons of "obsolete
defensive weaponry," according to a statement by the Cuban
Foreign Ministry.
Cuba said the weapons were being sent back to North Korea
for repair and included two anti-aircraft missile batteries,
nine disassembled rockets, two MiG-21 fighter jets, and 15
MiG-21 engines, all Soviet-era military weaponry built in the
middle of the last century.
The U.N. arms embargo on North Korea covers all exports by
Pyongyang and most imports, with the exception of small arms and
light weapons and related materiel. But in order to export small
arms to Pyongyang, states must notify the U.N. North Korean
sanctions committee in advance.
If the U.N. sanctions on North Korea were to be expanded to
include individuals or entities related to the shipment
discovered by Panama, that process would likely take at least
several months, U.N. diplomats said.
