WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. senators sought to
increase pressure on the Obama administration on Wednesday to
respond after a North Korean cargo ship in Panama was found
carrying what appeared to be military equipment loaded in Cuba.
Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican and member of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, said the administration should
reverse a January 2011 decision easing some travel restrictions
and remittances sent to Cuba and stop granting visas to Cuban
government officials.
Separately, Democrat Robert Menendez, chairman of the
Foreign Relations Committee, said the matter should be submitted
to the U.N. Security Council for review.
Both Rubio and Menendez are Cuban-Americans known as tough
critics of Cuba's communist government.
Panama stopped the North Korean ship last week and
discovered arms and weapons from Cuba under sacks of brown
sugar, prompting oncerns that Cuba violated the U.N. arms
embargo on Pyongyang.
Cuba said they were "obsolete" Soviet-era weapons being
sent to North Korea for repair.
"I believe that this revelation, in addition to Cuba's
failure to address its abysmal human rights record, should
finally prompt the Administration to re-calibrate its misguided
and naive Cuba policy," Rubio wrote in a letter to Secretary of
State John Kerry.
The incident has not yet derailed U.S.-Cuban talks on
migration, but U.S. officials said Washington would raise the
issue of the ship with Cuba very soon.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)