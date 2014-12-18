PANAMA CITY Dec 17 Panama will extend by six
months food price controls on 22 basic products in an effort to
keep inflation low and boost the purchasing power of
lower-income shoppers, the government said on Wednesday.
President Juan Carlos Varela authorized the initial controls
after taking office in July. The move was widely seen as an
attack on his predecessor Ricardo Martinelli, a one-time ally
turned antagonist, who owns one of Panama's largest supermarket
chains.
Varela's trade and industry minister Meliton Arrocha said
the government would not hesitate to add more products to the
list if "reasonable" prices do not prevail.
The products currently covered include staples such as
beans, chicken, rice and powdered milk.
Consumer prices in Panama dipped 0.3 percent in November
while annual inflation this year is forecast at 3 percent.
