By Lomi Kriel
| PANAMA CITY
PANAMA CITY Oct 24 Panama's government could
abandon plans to sell state-owned land in Latin America's
largest duty-free zone and instead raise commercial rents, the
finance minister said on Wednesday, following a backlash of
violent protests that killed three people.
The dilapidated port city of Colon, which depends
economically on the duty-free zone near the Panama Canal,
descended into chaos after Panama's National Assembly last
Friday passed legislation allowing the land sale.
" If the opinion of Colon is to cancel the sale of the land,
that is what we will do, " F inance Minister Frank de Lima said in
an email to Reuters on Wednesday. "We need to have peace and
calm return to Colon."
Heavily-armed police now patrol Panama's second biggest
city, which has been under an indefinite curfew since a
9-year-old boy was shot dead there on Friday.
A 27-year-old woman and 40-year-old ambulance driver were
also killed late on Tuesday. Police said in all, 29 civilians
and 15 police officers have suffered gunshot wounds in the
mayhem. About 200 people have been taken into custody.
Various groups, including teachers and transportation
workers, have gone on strike and blocked roads across the
country in their opposition to the land sale plan.
Instead of selling the land, which the government has said
would bring in about $390 million over the next 10 years,
including related taxes, De Lima said the government co u ld
in crease the rent charged to the 2,000 companies leasing space
in the free trade zone, the largest in the Americas.
"That increase will go to a trust fund that is administered
by Colon," De Lima said in the email.
Government delegates were meeting with opponents late on
Wednesday, their second attempt after activists refused
discussion until the government agreed to scrap the plan.
President Ricardo Martinelli, who is in Japan, said on
Twitter that the sale would be canceled if residents of Colon do
not want to proceed. Martinelli, who has pushed the plan saying
it would benefit the region, has been under fire for not
returning to handle the situation.
Residents of Colon, Panama's most impoverished and
crime-ridden city, say they will lose jobs and income if the
land is sold. The Free Trade Zone employs approximately 30,000
people and earns $33 million a year for the government.
In Colon, Laura Estar, 50, watched police search her
neighbors' homes and take up sniper positions from balconies as
she pointed at the crumbling buildings, mountains of trash, and
black water gushing through the street.
"Look at how we live. You can see how these houses are here,
they are all falling apart," said Estar, who supports her family
by selling drinks and snacks on the street. "All of the money
that is made here from the canal, from the free trade zone,
where does it go? It all goes back to Panama City."
Though Panama's economy has boomed in the past few years,
expanding by 10.5 percent in 2011, roughly one-third of
Panamanians live in poverty. Inflation hovers around 6 percent.