NEW YORK, July 2 Standard & Poor's on Monday
raised Panama's sovereign rating to BBB from BBB-minus, citing
expectations for strong economic growth in the medium term and
higher infrastructure investment.
The rating carries a stable outlook, S&P said in a
statement.
"The upgrade reflects our view that Panama's economic policy
flexibility is strengthening as the economy continues to grow,
diversify, and gain resilience," the statement read.
The country's strong fiscal position means "the government
has been able to implement an ambitious public infrastructure
investment plan of more than 60 percent of 2011 GDP (including
the expansion of the Panama Canal) over the next three years
without increasing its fiscal debt burden," S&P said.
Still, S&P noted that the economy faces risks, including
vulnerability to external shocks and a more polarized political
environment.
Panama, the statement read, "remains vulnerable to shifts in
investor sentiment because of its small domestic debt market and
heavy reliance on external financing."
Moody's Investors Service currently rates Panama Baa3 with a
positive outlook.
Fitch Ratings rates Panama BBB with a stable outlook, having
affirmed the rating in May.
Panama, which uses the U.S. dollar as its currency and
straddles a narrow strip between the Atlantic and Pacific
oceans, won investment-grade ratings on its debt in 2010.
The agencies bumped Panama's sovereign rating into
investment grade territory that year after the country weathered
the global financial crisis with strong growth, kept budget
deficits within legal limits and passed tax reforms to swell
coffers.