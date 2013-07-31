COLON, Panama July 30 Panamanian investigators
unloading the cargo of a seized North Korean ship carrying arms
from Cuba under sacks of brown sugar on Tuesday found 12 engines
for MiG-21 fighter jets and five military vehicles that
officials said resembled missile control centers.
Investigators earlier this month had found two MiG-21
fighter jets and two missile radar systems on board the Chong
Chon Gang, which was bound for North Korea when it was stopped
by officials.
Panamanian Security Minister Jose Mulino said the cargo
appeared to fall within what Cuba had said was a range of
"obsolete" arms being sent to North Korea for repair.
Panama asked the United Nations to delay the arrival of
investigators by a week until Aug. 12, because the process of
unloading cargo found under 100,000 tons of sugar has taken
longer than expected.
About 25 percent of the sugar has been removed so far,
Mulino said.
Investigators have gone through most of two storage houses
in the 155-meter (510 foot) vessel, Mulino said, but three more
warehouses remain.
The process has involved about 500 police since June 15 when
Panamanian law enforcement discovered the military equipment.
They initially pulled over the Chong Chon Gang after
receiving a tip it was carrying drugs, Panamanian law
enforcement have said. Cuban officials told Panama the cargo was
a donation of sugar for the people of North Korea.
Officials have found most of the weapons Havana said were on
board, including the two fighter jets, originally produced by
the Soviet Union in the late 1950s, and two missile radar
systems.
No missiles have been found, and though officials originally
feared one container held explosive material, none was
discovered.
(Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Ken Wills)