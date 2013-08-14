By Lomi Kriel
| PANAMA CITY
PANAMA CITY Aug 13 Panama likely will return
the 35-member crew of a North Korean ship detained for smuggling
Cuban weapons under 10,000 tons of sugar to their native country
in about a month, a government official familiar with the
incident said on Tuesday.
"They're going to leave soon, like in a month, most likely
they'll go back to Korea," the official said on condition of
anonymity. "There is another possibility that they're returned
to Cuba and from there go to Korea."
The Central American country will not respond to a request
from Pyongyang seeking a "diplomatic manner" to resolve the
future of the ship, the Chong Chon Gang, until the U.N. Security
Council determines whether the shipment breached a wide-ranging
North Korean arms embargo.
The crew have been charged with threatening Panama's
security by seeking to move undeclared weapons through the
Panama Canal. The Panamanian government official did not say why
the crew likely would be released or how the charges would be
resolved.
A team of six U.N. Security Council experts arrived in
Panama on Monday and will issue a report on whether the weapons
violate a 7-year-old U.N. ban on arms transfers to North Korea
because of its nuclear weapons and missile development.
Panamanian investigators detained the vessel last month near
the Atlantic entrance to the Panama Canal after receiving a tip
it was carrying drugs.
Cuban officials maintained the ship contained only a
donation of sugar to North Korea but investigators later found
military cargo hidden between containers stuffed with raw Cuban
sugar.
Cuba later acknowledged it was sending 240 tons of
"obsolete" weapons, including two MiG jets, 15 MiG engines and
nine anti-aircraft missiles, to be repaired in North Korea and
returned to Cuba.
North Korea on Thursday sent an email through its embassy in
Havana to Panama, requesting "friendly cooperation" to resolve
the incident in a "diplomatic manner."
While they did not detail their request, Panamanian
officials interpreted it to mean negotiating the future of the
ship and its crew directly with Pyongyang and without the United
Nations, the official said.
"There is nothing to discuss with the Koreans," he said.
"There isn't a diplomatic resolution in this case and it's
already in the hands of the U.N. Security Council."
But the official said Panama will allow North Korean
officials to meet with their crew, who are in good health and
detained in an old U.S. Army base near the Atlantic port of
Colon. Such a visit must be coordinated through the
International Red Cross, which has met with the sailors, he
said.
Panama last month approved visas to North Korean diplomats
to visit the crew, then quickly withdrew them after they also
requested permission to participate in the inspection of the
ship.
(Editing by Simon Gardner and Bill Trott)