PANAMA CITY Feb 8 A North Korean ship detained
near the Panama Canal for holding Cuban weapons is free to go
after the ship's representatives on Saturday paid a $693,333
fine to the Panama Canal Authority, the authority said in a
statement.
The return of the Chong Chon Gang to North Korea would end
part of a bizarre case involving the three countries that
provoked international controversy.
The ship was seized in July for smuggling Soviet-era arms,
including two MiG-21 aircraft, under 10,000 tons of sugar.
Since then, the ship has been moored at the Manzanillo
International Terminal on Panama's Atlantic side while the canal
authority waited for the payment of at least two-thirds of the
$1 million fine it imposed for trying to traffic illegal weapons
through the waterway.
Panamanian prosecutors last week dropped charges against 32
of the 35 crew members and they were transferred into the
custody of immigration officials.
The three highest-ranking crew members, including the
captain, are being charged with weapons trafficking, prosecutors
said.
They concluded the three had a "clear involvement" in
smuggling the Soviet-era arms, including the two MiG-21
aircraft, 15 MiG engines and nine anti-aircraft missiles.
The prosecutors' decision was based on interviews with the
crew and translations of key documents found in the ship.
Panama's Foreign Minister Francisco Alvarez de Soto did not
immediately return calls or messages Saturday and it was not
clear when the ship or the crew would leave Panama.
The U.N. Security Council has yet to decide on penalties
against Cuba because of a seven-year-old ban against arms
transfers to North Korea due to the country's nuclear weapons
program.
A preliminary report, presented by a panel of experts to the
Sanctions Committee at the U.N. Security Council and given to
Panamanian authorities last August, concluded the shipment
"without doubt" was a violation of U.N. sanctions.
Panamanian officials have said the arms will likely be sold
or given away and the sugar sold to companies interested in
turning it into ethanol.
The North Korean crew sabotaged the ship's electrical system
and bilge pumps after Panamanian investigators stopped the ship
near the Atlantic entrance to the Panama Canal on suspicion it
was carrying drugs after leaving Cuba.
After the arms were discovered hidden beneath the sugar,
Cuba acknowledged it was sending 240 tons of "obsolete"
Soviet-era weapons to be repaired in North Korea and returned to
Cuba.
Cuban officials told Panama the cargo was a donation of sugar
for the people of North Korea.
(Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by James Dalgleish)