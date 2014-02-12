By Lomi Kriel
| PANAMA CITY
PANAMA CITY Feb 12 A North Korean ship detained
near the Panama Canal for smuggling Cuban weapons will set sail
with most of its crew aboard later on Wednesday after the ship's
representatives paid a trafficking fine to free it, Panama's
government said.
The Chong Chon Gang ship was seized in July for smuggling
Soviet-era arms, including two MiG-21 jet fighters, under
thousands of tonnes of sugar.
It was not immediately clear whether the ship, carrying 32
members of its North Korean crew, would be headed straight home
or whether they would first sail elsewhere.
The ship has been moored at a terminal on Panama's Atlantic
side while the canal authority waited for the payment of at
least two-thirds of a $1 million fine imposed for trying to
traffic illegal weapons through the waterway.
Representatives of the ship paid a $693,333 fine on
Saturday.
Crew members were informed they were free to go on Tuesday,
Panama's foreign ministry said in a statement.
The three highest-ranking people on the ship, including the
captain, will remain detained in Panama, where they are being
charged with weapons trafficking.
Panamanian prosecutors concluded the three had a "clear
involvement" in smuggling the arms, including the two MiG-21
aircraft, 15 MiG engines and nine anti-aircraft missiles.
After the arms were discovered hidden beneath the sugar,
Cuba acknowledged it was sending "obsolete" Soviet-era weapons
to be repaired in North Korea and returned to Cuba.
Cuban officials told Panama the cargo was a donation of
sugar for the people of North Korea.
(Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Jonathan Oatis)