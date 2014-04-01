* Fund currently invests largely in fixed income, cash
LONDON, April 1 Panama's sovereign wealth fund
expects to begin the process of investing some of its assets
into equities later this year, and would target developed
economies, its chief investment officer said on Tuesday.
The fund, set up in 2012 to safeguard the country against
negative shocks, currently invests almost two thirds of its $1.3
billion of assets in fixed income and holds the rest in cash.
The majority of its fixed income assets are in U.S.
corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries, as
well as debt issued by multi-lateral lenders such as the Latin
American development bank (CAF).
"We're going through the whole asset allocation process to
come up with something that assures consistent returns over the
long term," Abdiel Santiago, CIO of the fund, told Reuters.
"In the next version of the portfolio we're looking at a
variety of asset classes, namely equities. On equities we're
looking at developed markets," he said, adding that the process
should finish in around 4-6 months.
Santiago said the fund would use the MSCI World equity index
as a benchmark when it starts investing in
stocks.
"We're trying to diversify away from the economy and the
canal. In doing so, a logical thing to look at is developed
markets, the U.S. and Europe," he told a conference.
The fund, initially set up with seed capital from the
government, expects to start receiving revenues from the
100-year-old Panama Canal next year.
The Central American country has enjoyed strong growth, with
its economy expanding at an average rate of 8 percent over the
past six years, reaching double-digit growth in 2011 and 2012.
The economy is expected to grow 7 percent this year thanks
to the construction of Central America's first metro system and
the canal expansion project. Growth was 8.4 percent in 2013.
The fund's assets may increase further after an expansion of
the canal, expected to be completed by 2016.
"Given the growth trajectory of the economy, using
conservative estimates the fund could be anywhere from $6
billion to $8 billion by 2025 -- clearly it depends on the
economy," Santiago said.
The fund does not have an annual return target but its
assets cannot fall below the equivalent of less than 2 percent
of Panama's gross domestic product, currently at $40 billion.
It would have various avenues to invest in equities --
including passive investing, exchange-traded funds and mutual
funds, but the fund has to educate the population first who are
not used to the culture of equity investing.
"The priority of the fund right now is liquidity. You never
know when natural disasters might come... and eventually you may
have deceleration in the economy and you have to be prepared for
that," Jose Abbo, vice chairman of the board of directors of the
fund, told Reuters.
"Before we move into equities... we have to develop the
culture of investing in equities. It's not going to happen right
away. We have to explain to people."
