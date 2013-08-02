BRIEF-Byblos bank board proposes FY dividend
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 2 Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed its BBB long-term sovereign foreign currency credit rating on Panama citing strong economic growth prospects.
"The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable, reflecting our expectation that the government will keep implementing its investment plans and sustain good economic growth rates," S&P said in a statement.
S&P said the increased economic diversification and stable macroeconomic environment balances against what is a small, open economy "that is vulnerable to swings in global economic conditions; underdeveloped but growing domestic capital market; and developing political institutions."
Economic growth is seen growing by 7.5 percent in 2013 and about 6 percent to 7 percent, on average, until 2016.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company of the consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD). KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will maintain its solid capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metric
* Jan.- March sales of 2.88 billion lira ($791.58 million) with 2,833 units Source text for Eikon: