BRIEF-Ranger Energy Services files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Ranger Energy Services Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million
AMSTERDAM, April 7 ABN Amro said on Thursday that supervisory board member Bert Meerstadt had resigned.
Meerstadt was named in Dutch newspapers in connection with the Panama Papers leaks.
In a statement, Meerstadt said he had planned to resign in 2016 but had decided to do so immediately to avoid any "negative effects" on the bank. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
* Anant Asavabhokhin to resign as chairman