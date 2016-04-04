BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Argentina's opposition
exhorted President Mauricio Macri on Monday to explain why he
had moonlighted as director of an offshore company in the
Bahamas, as revealed in a leak of documents from a Panamanian
law firm.
Macri, who won last year's election partly on promises to
fight corruption, had worked occasionally in the past as the
director of an offshore firm related to his father's business
in the past, his administration confirmed on Sunday.
It added, however, that he had never had a stake in the now
dissolved company, Fleg Trading Ltd, so he had not been required
to disclose the connection in his asset declarations.
Macri was among the tens of thousands of rich and powerful
people named in a leak of documents from Panama-based Mossack
Fonseca published by the International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists on Sunday.
Opposition lawmakers said that while Macri may have
committed no fiscal crime, he should address Argentines'
concerns about his role at an offshore company, given these were
often created to hide funds, launder money and evade tax.
"An offshore company is never created with licit aims," said
Hector Recalde, the president of the Front for Victory party in
the lower chamber of Congress. "The President has the
responsibility to make things absolutely clear."
The other main opposition party, the Renewal Front, also
called on the president to explain himself.
Macri's father Franco Macri is one of Argentina's wealthiest
men, whose industrial and construction businesses have
flourished by winning public contracts from successive
governments.
Mossack Fonseca specializes in setting up offshore
companies. While holding money in such firms is not illegal,
journalists who received the leaked documents said they could
provide evidence of funds hidden for tax evasion, money
laundering, sanctions busting, drug deals or other crimes.
Argentina's anti money-laundering agency said it could not
comment on whether it would investigate this case, stressing,
however, that it was free of political bias.
The head of the anti-corruption office, Laura Alonso, a
member of the ruling party, did defend Macri, prompting
criticism from the opposition.
"To create a company in a tax haven is not a crime in and of
itself," Alonso tweeted on Sunday.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Nicolas Misculin; editing by
Grant McCool)