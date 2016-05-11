SYDNEY May 12 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull has been named in the Panama Papers as a former
director of a British Virgin Islands company set up to exploit a
Siberian gold prospect, the Australian Financial Review reported
on Thursday.
Turnbull and former New South Wales Premier Neville Wran
joined the board of Australian-listed Star Mining NL in 1993.
The company hoped to develop a A$20 billion ($14.8 billion)
Siberian gold mine called Sukhoi Log, the paper said.
Both Turnbull and Wran were subsequently appointed directors
of Star Technology Services, a subsidiary of Star Mining in the
British Virgin Islands which had been incorporated by Mossack
Fonseca, the Panama-based law firm at the centre of the global
scandal.
There was no suggestion Turnbull acted improperly and he
resigned from both companies in 1995, the AFR said. Turnbull's
spokesman had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
The details are included in documents obtained by the
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists known as
the Panama Paper but are not part of the publicly searchable
database, the AFR reported.
Tax havens and transparency have been thrust into the
spotlight as governments worldwide launch probes into possible
financial wrongdoing after the details of hundreds of thousands
of clients' tax affairs were leaked from Mossack
Fonseca.
Turnbull, a former investment banker and technology
entrepreneur, is campaigning ahead of a general election on July
2, with his ruling Liberal-National coalition in a virtual tie
with the main opposition.
($1 = 1.3557 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Lincoln Feast)