VIENNA, April 4 Austria's financial markets regulator FMA is investigating whether lenders Raiffeisen Bank International and Hypo Landesbank Vorarlberg followed rules against money laundering after they were named in a massive international data leak.

A spokesman for the FMA said on Monday it was examining whether procedures such as checks on the nature of transactions and those involved in them were adhered to. If necessary, it can report cases to criminal authorities, he added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Tom Miles)