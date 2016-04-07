UPDATE 1-Return of dissenting voice in Spain unnerves debt investors
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Updates prices, adds quote)
VIENNA, April 7 The chief executive of Hypo Landesbank Vorarlberg, one of two Austrian lenders mentioned in the massive Panama Papers data leak, has informed the bank that he is stepping down, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.
The surprise decision was prompted by various developments in the past year including recent media reports, the bank quoted Chief Executive Michael Grahammer as saying.
He added that he was convinced the bank had not violated any laws or sanctions. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Updates prices, adds quote)
May 22 Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke's KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) UK Inc said on Monday its shares in the Premier League club were not for sale after media reports that the club's second-largest investor had made an offer to buy out Kroenke.