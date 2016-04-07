VIENNA, April 7 The chief executive of Hypo Landesbank Vorarlberg, one of two Austrian lenders mentioned in the massive Panama Papers data leak, has informed the bank that he is stepping down, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.

The surprise decision was prompted by various developments in the past year including recent media reports, the bank quoted Chief Executive Michael Grahammer as saying.

He added that he was convinced the bank had not violated any laws or sanctions. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Ryan Woo)