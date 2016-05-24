(Updates with BNP Paribas comment)
PARIS May 24 French bank BNP Paribas
plans to close its remaining business in the Cayman Islands,
campaign group Attac reported on its website on Tuesday, in the
wake of the Panama Papers revelations about tax havens.
Attac - the Association for the Taxation of financial
Transactions and Aid to Citizens - cited the minutes of a May 3
meeting of the finance committee of the French bank's central
works council.
BNP declined to comment on the report, but said in an email
statement that it had closed two subsidiaries in the Cayman
Islands and currently had two branches there.
According to its annual report, the remaining branches are
linked to the Bank of the West, BNP Paribas' retail bank in the
United States, and the corporate and institutional banking
division of BNP Paribas.
Attac's report comes a day before BNP Paribas Deputy Chief
Operating Officer Jacques d'Estais is due to appear at a French
Senate hearing relating to the Panama Papers, a collection of
leaked data from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca that put
the spotlight on how the world's rich use offshore tax regimes.
Earlier in May, the United Nations named the Cayman Islands
along with the British Virgin Islands as British tax havens that
had received some $72 billion of company funds last year.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by
James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter)