April 7 British Prime Minister David Cameron
acknowledged on Thursday he once had a stake in his late
father's offshore trust, in an interview with ITV News.
Cameron said he had owned shares in the Panamanian trust,
Blairmore, but had sold them in 2010, before becoming prime
minister.
"We owned 5,000 units in Blairmore Investment Trust, which
we sold in January 2010. That was worth something like £30,000",
he told the television channel.
"I paid income tax on the dividends. There was a profit on
it but it was less than the capital gains tax allowance so I
didn't pay capital gains tax," he added.
Cameron's late father, Ian, was among tens of thousands of
people named in leaked documents from Panama law firm Mossack
Fonseca which showed how the world's rich and powerful are able
to conceal wealth and avoid taxes..
In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesman for Cameron told
Reuters that the prime minister, his wife and their children did
not benefit from any offshore funds at present.
On Wednesday a spokesman for Cameron said: "There are no
offshore funds or trusts which the prime minister, Mrs Cameron
or their children will benefit from in future."
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru and James William in
London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrew Roche)