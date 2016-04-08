(Writes through with reaction)
By Elizabeth Piper
LONDON, April 8 David Cameron had hoped to focus
on campaigning to keep Britain in the EU before a referendum in
June, but questions about his wealth, government spending and a
steel crisis have blurred the prime minister's message.
After four days and four different statements over his late
father's inclusion in the "Panama Papers", Cameron said on
Thursday he once had a stake in his father's offshore trust and
had profited from it, spurring calls for the leader to resign.
It is unlikely Cameron will follow Iceland's prime minister
and leave office over the documents, which show how the world's
rich and powerful stash their wealth, but the blow to his image
could hurt his campaign to persuade Britons to stay in the
European Union.
On Thursday, Cameron used a television interview to admit he
had a holding in his late father's Panamanian trust, Blairmore,
but had sold it in 2010 before becoming prime minister.
"Of course I did own stocks and shares in the past - quite
naturally because my father was a stockbroker. I sold them all
in 2010, because if I was going to become prime minister I
didn't want anyone to say you have other agendas, vested
interests," he told ITV television.
"We owned 5,000 units in Blairmore Investment Trust, which
we sold in January 2010. That was worth something like
30,000 pounds." ($42,000)
He underlined that he had paid tax on the dividends and on
the profits, and said his father had left him 300,000 pounds on
his death. He also suggested he had not immediately detailed his
affairs because he had struggled with the critical coverage of
his father, "a man I love and admire and miss every day".
Cameron said the unit trust was not set up to avoid tax but
to invest in dollar-denominated shares and he also promised to
publish his tax returns.
RICH
There is no indication that he or his father had done
anything illegal, but by casting a spotlight on the
Eton-educated Cameron's wealth, the admission has fuelled a
public perception that his Conservative Party rules to protect
the rich while punishing the poorest with its austerity push.
Opposition politicians said his initial reluctance to
describe his financial connections with his late father after
the Panama Papers were leaked on Sunday begged more questions of
the leader, who has championed policies to reduce tax avoidance.
"Far from being the end of the matter, the questions keep
coming," said Tom Watson, deputy leader of the opposition Labour
Party.
"Did the prime minister know that this fund was linked to
tax avoidance? If so, when, and if not, why not? Given that he
claimed that "sunlight is the best disinfectant", why has it
taken six years for this to come to light?"
Calls for Cameron to resign trended on Twitter, with one
user saying that if "Iceland can do it, I'm bloody sure the UK
can too". Others accused him of hypocrisy for having used an
offshore unit while calling for an end to tax avoidance.
Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson quit his
position on Tuesday after the leaked files showed his wife owned
an offshore firm with big claims on Iceland's collapsed banks.
Government ministers played down any chance of Cameron's
removal from power, but the revelations will only fuel growing
discontent in his ruling Conservative Party over the leading
role he is playing in the campaign to keep Britain in the EU.
The June 23 referendum on Britain's EU membership has split
the party, with many accusing the prime minister of breaking his
promise not to undermine the "Out" campaign by spending 9
million pounds of government money on pamphlets they say are
biased in favour of remaining in.
Accusations that his government has allowed Britain's steel
industry to all but collapse, leaving thousands out of work,
have further eroded his public appeal as the leader of the "In"
campaign.
At a campaign outing on Thursday to rally youngsters to his
cause, Cameron was ambushed by students, fielding questions
touching on his "personal experience of tax avoidance", his
refusal to bail out the steel industry and whether he felt
government pamphlets gave the "In" campaign an unfair advantage.
Asked whether Cameron was now tarnished, Nick Boles, the
skills minister, said that perhaps with hindsight, Cameron
should have detailed his financial affairs earlier.
"I don't think it has (done damage)," he told BBC radio. "I
think people are fair-minded."
($1 = 0.7102 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)