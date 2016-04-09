* Cameron releases tax returns covering six years
* Prime minister has come under pressure after Panama Papers
* Sets up taskforce to investigate revelations in documents
LONDON, April 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron published his tax records on Sunday in an attempt to
draw a line under questions about his personal finances raised
by the mention of his late father in the Panama Papers for
setting up an offshore fund.
The revelations have led to demands for Cameron's
resignation and handed ammunition to opposition lawmakers who
questioned why he was reluctant to detail his financial
connections with his father.
Cameron took the unorthodox step of releasing the normally
confidential details after saying he should have handled the
scrutiny of his family's tax affairs better.
The documents from RNS Chartered Accountants - which cover
six years - show Cameron paid tax of 75,898 pounds ($107,198) on
income of 200,307 pounds in the 2014-2015 financial year, the
most recent one included.
His income comprised his 140,522 pound salary, taxable
expenses of 9,834 pounds, 46,899 pounds from half of the share
of rent from his family home in London and 3,052 pounds in
interest on savings, according to the record.
Scores of politicians and business figures have been
implicated in the Panama Papers, including the prime minister of
Iceland who has since stepped down. The 11.5 million documents
leaked from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca detail the
creation of more than 200,000 companies in offshore tax havens.
While Cameron is not accused of doing anything illegal, he
made four different statements over four days about his late
father's inclusion in the documents.
He said on Thursday he once had a stake in his father's
offshore trust and had profited from it.
He said the unit investment trust was not set up to avoid
tax but to invest in dollar-denominated shares and that he had
paid all taxes due on his own investment, which was worth
"something like 30,000 pounds" when he sold out in January 2010,
before he became prime minister.
TAX TASKFORCE
Cameron's admission of fault comes after a torrid period for
his Conservative government. It is divided over a June 23
referendum on whether to remain in the European Union, has been
forced to backtrack on welfare cuts and has been accused of not
protecting Britain's steel industry.
Seeking to further take back the initiative, Cameron also
announced on Sunday a new taskforce, jointly led by Britain's
tax authority and National Crime Agency, to build on the work
Britain has done to tackle money laundering and tax evasion.
When Britain hosted a G8 summit in 2013, Cameron put
tackling tax avoidance at the heart of the agenda. Some of
Britain's former colonies increasingly rely on revenues from
shell companies and trusts that often hide wealth.
"The UK has been at the forefront of international action to
tackle the global scourge of aggressive tax avoidance and
evasion, and international corruption more broadly," Cameron
said in a statement.
"There is clearly further to go and this taskforce will
bring the best of British expertise to deal with any wrongdoing
relating to the Panama Papers."
The government said it had tracked down 2 billion pounds
($2.82 billion) from offshore tax dodgers since 2010, and
authorities were already investigating 700 current leads with
links to Panama.
The taskforce will receive 10 million pounds of funding to
start work, the government said.
