LONDON, April 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will say on Monday that new legislation making companies
criminally liable if employees aid tax evasion will be
introduced this year, as he seeks to repair the damage from a
week of questions about his personal finances.
Cameron published tax records on Sunday to try and defuse
criticism over his handling of the fallout from the Panama
Papers, in which his late father was mentioned for setting up an
offshore fund.
After four carefully worded statements in four days, Cameron
bowed to pressure and admitted that he had benefitted from
selling his share in his father's fund in 2010. He recognised on
Saturday that he had mishandled the disclosure.
Cameron is leading efforts to persuade British voters to
stay in the European Union in a June 23 referendum that the
polls suggest will be tight, and the tax row has raised concerns
among the "in" camp that their cause may have been damaged.
The prime minister will attempt to regain the upper hand
when he appears in the House of Commons later on Monday.
"This government has done more than any other to take action
against corruption in all its forms, but we will go further,"
Cameron will say, according to advance excerpts of his statement
circulated by his Downing Street office.
"That is why we will legislate this year to hold companies
who fail to stop their employees facilitating tax evasion
criminally liable," he will say.
The plan had already been announced by finance minister
George Osborne in March 2015, but previously the commitment was
to introduce the legislation by 2020, Downing Street said.
The decision to speed up that particular measure is unlikely
to satisfy Cameron's many critics in opposition parties and in
some campaign groups that say Britain already has the tools it
needs to crack down on tax evasion but lacks the will.
The government rejects that, saying it has brought in more
than 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) from offshore tax evaders
since 2010 and has established a registry of company beneficial
ownership information due to become public in June this year.
The furore over his own finances has come at a particularly
bad time for Cameron, who is due to host a global
anti-corruption summit in London on May 12.
He has also been struggling with deep divisions in his
Conservative Party over EU membership, and the government has
been embarrassed by a senior minister's resignation, a u-turn on
welfare cuts and a crisis in the British steel industry it has
failed to resolve.
($1 = 0.7080 pounds)
