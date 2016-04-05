LONDON, April 5 Prime Minister David Cameron,
his wife and their children do not benefit from any offshore
funds, his spokesman said on Tuesday, after the British leader's
late father was included in a leaked list of clients using a law
firm in the tax haven of Panama.
Earlier on Tuesday, during a visit to a business in central
England, Cameron said he did not own any shares or have any
offshore funds, but did not answer a question on whether he or
his family had benefited from offshore investment funds set up
by his father.
