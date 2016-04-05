LONDON, April 5 Prime Minister David Cameron, his wife and their children do not benefit from any offshore funds, his spokesman said on Tuesday, after the British leader's late father was included in a leaked list of clients using a law firm in the tax haven of Panama.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a visit to a business in central England, Cameron said he did not own any shares or have any offshore funds, but did not answer a question on whether he or his family had benefited from offshore investment funds set up by his father.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)