(Recasts with confirmation from bank, comment from tax agency)
TORONTO May 5 Canada's biggest bank is handing
over to the government names of clients with "relationships or
connections" to a Panamanian law firm at the center of a massive
leak of offshore financial data, the lender confirmed on
Thursday.
The Toronto Star and CBC, citing legal documents filed on
Wednesday, reported that the Canada Revenue Agency had sought a
court order against the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to
compel disclosure and that the bank would not be challenging it.
Royal Bank confirmed the story.
"We respect the confidentiality of our clients within the
bounds of the law, and we cooperate with all of our regulators,"
RBC spokeswoman Tanis Feasby said in an email.
The tax agency's action came about one month after the Star
and CBC, in partnership with the International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists, published their investigations on the
law firm, Mossack Fonseca.
Leaks from the Panama-based law firm, dubbed the "Panama
Papers," have embarrassed several world leaders and shone a
spotlight on the shadowy world of offshore companies.
Governments across the world have begun investigating possible
financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful after the leak.
The Canada Revenue Agency on Thursday said that based on its
own sources of information, it had already initiated 40 audits
related to Mossack Fonseca prior to the Panama Papers release.
"Through more recent efforts, the CRA now has tens of
thousands of records from multiple sources," CRA spokesman
Philippe Brideau said in an email.
"The agency will use this and any other data collected from
its various sources to ensure that all Canadian taxpayers
identified from the Panama Papers are pursued."
RBC last month said it was reviewing its records after being
named in leaked documents and told Reuters that it had controls
in place to prevent illegal activities and it would not do
business with those who evaded tax.
Canada last month said it was closely watching the cases of
citizens found to have set up offshore companies in Panama and
elsewhere and would refer cases to prosecutors if necessary.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Editing
by Andrew Hay)