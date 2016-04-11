(CORRECTS number of ICRC staff to 14,000 in 17th graf)
By Tom Esslemont
LONDON, April 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Some of the
world's biggest aid agencies voiced concern on Monday that they
may be further exposed to risk from the murky world of offshore
finance after the latest release of the Panama Papers showed the
name of the Red Cross was falsely used.
The cache of documents revealed how Panamanian law firm
Mossack Fonseca created dummy foundations, with one of its
fictitious beneficiaries listed as the "International Red
Cross".
The misappropriation of the International Committee of the
Red Cross' (ICRC) name was condemned by the Swiss-based agency
and other international aid organisations concerned about the
reputational risk this may carry for the sector as a whole.
The leaked emails, which first appeared in European
newspapers, suggested the law firm used the humanitarian
organisation as a cover when facing down demands for information
from prying banks and financial institutions.
"It has become difficult to withhold the identity of the
beneficiary," one of the alleged emails from an unnamed Mossack
Fonseca staffer said.
"This is the reason why we created this structure, that is,
appointing the International Red Cross (sic). So it is not
complicated," the leaked 2009 email said.
The ICRC said it was not previously aware that the name of
its organisation had been misappropriated and would investigate.
But the leaked emails exposed the risk charities take in
accepting private donations, whose origins can sometimes be hard
to trace.
An ICRC spokeswoman, Jenny Tobias, said the organisation
"cannot be 100 percent sure" other private donors do not have
links to the Panamanian law firm, as it has "neither the means
nor the expertise" to examine each and every fund or trust.
The agency, which depends on the generosity of governments
for more than 80 percent of its funding, has a number of due
diligence procedures in place for all donations, including
anonymous ones, over 100,000 Swiss francs ($105,000), she said.
"We strive to ensure the funds we receive will not
contravene our principles of action and jeopardise our
humanitarian operations for those most is need," Tobias told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
'LACK OF MORALS'
Other aid groups voiced concern about the revelation that
the name of the Red Cross had been usurped in shady financial
dealings.
"This shocking lack of morals is damaging not only to
charities but to the people we work to help in the poorest parts
of the world," said Ben Jackson, chief executive of Bond, a
network of 450 charitable organisations.
Oxfam said the use of the Red Cross name was "concerning".
"This is another example of why the secrecy and shady
practices surrounding tax havens needs to be urgently
addressed," an Oxfam spokesman said.
Mossack Fonseca did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on the documents regarding the Red Cross first published
on Sunday in France's Le Monde, together with Swiss newspapers,
Sonntags Zeitung and Le Matin Dimanche.
Tobias said the ICRC was concerned about the potential
impact on the safety of its 14,000-strong global workforce which
prides itself on remaining neutral in conflict zones.
"Trust by all actors is essential to protect its staff and
enable its humanitarian action for those most in need," Tobias
said.
The name of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) also appeared to
have been falsely used in Mossack Fonseca paperwork.
The nature conservation organisation said it had no
knowledge of and had never given consent to the use of its name
by "so-called Panamanian foundations".
The latest Panama Papers leaks add to a slew of files
revealing financial arrangements of prominent global figures,
including friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin, relatives
of the prime ministers of Britain and Pakistan, as well as
Ukraine's president.
The scandal broke more than a week ago when an investigation
was published, with German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung saying
it had received a cache of 11.5 million leaked documents from
Mossack Fonseca.
It then shared them with more than 100 other international
news outlets and the International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists (ICIJ).
