BEIJING, April 5 China has moved to limit
coverage of the massive leak of documents from a Panamanian law
firm that may have exposed financial wrongdoing by some of the
world's rich and powerful, blocking some search terms and
removing certain stories online.
The "Panama Papers" revealed financial arrangements of
politicians and public figures including friends of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, relatives of the prime ministers of
Britain, Iceland and Pakistan, and the president of Ukraine.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ), which has published some of the information from the
documents, said the files also revealed offshore companies
linked to the families of Chinese President Xi Jinping and other
powerful current and former Chinese leaders.
While holding money in offshore companies is not illegal,
journalists who received the leaked documents said they could
provide evidence of wealth hidden for tax evasion, money
laundering, sanctions busting, drug deals or other crimes.
While the Chinese government has yet to respond publicly to
the allegations - the Cabinet's news office did not immediately
answer a request for comment - state media have largely avoided
any reporting of the "Panama Papers".
Searches for the word "Panama" on Chinese search engines
bring up stories in Chinese media on the topic, but many of the
links have been disabled or only open onto stories about
allegations directed at sports stars.
Searches for "Panama Papers" in Chinese bring up a warning
that the results "may not accord with relevant laws and rules so
can't be shown".
China's Internet regulator did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
But the Global Times, an influential tabloid published by
the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, suggested
in an editorial on Tuesday that Western media backed by
Washington used such leaks to attack political targets in
non-Western countries.
"The Western media has taken control of the interpretation
each time there has been such a document dump, and Washington
has demonstrated particular influence in it," the paper said.
"Information that is negative to the U.S. can always be
minimised, while exposure of non-Western leaders, such as Putin,
can get extra spin," it added.
The editorial, in both its English and Chinese editions,
made no mention of the China connections in the Panama Papers.
China is in the midst of a massive crackdown on corruption
overseen by Xi, but the government has repeatedly had to swat
away criticism the move is more about an internal power play
than actually tackling graft.
Calls to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection,
the Communist Party's graft watchdog leading the crackdown, went
unanswered.
Last week, a top party magazine lashed out at critics of the
anti-corruption campaign, saying foreign media and individuals
from home and abroad were intentionally trying to discredit the
effort as a political "power struggle".
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Martin Howell)