BEIJING, April 8 China needs clarification on a
massive leak of documents from a Panamanian law firm that
revealed the offshore financial arrangements of some of the
world's rich and powerful, including family members of China's
top leaders, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.
The Foreign Ministry has denounced accusations arising from
the release of the so-called "Panama Papers" as groundless
after their leak this week revealed offshore companies linked to
the relatives of Chinese President Xi Jinping and other powerful
current and former Chinese leaders.
Wang's comments, made at a joint press briefing with the
visiting German foreign minister, makes him the most senior
Chinese official to acknowledge the matter. The ministry has
repeatedly said it will not comment when asked if Beijing would
investigate.
"We have noted that the Panama side is making some
explanations and clarifications. I'm afraid we first must get
clarity and understand what it's really about," Wang said.
Panama's government has said it will form an independent
commission to review the country's financial practices and work
with other countries over the leak.
Wang did not elaborate on the documents or say if China was
in touch with the Panama government about them. He said China's
anti-corruption fight would continue.
"With the broad support of the Chinese people, China's
anti-corruption struggle is continuing to move forward. As our
leaders have said, we will always be on the path of
anti-corruption," Wang said.
China is in the midst of a massive crackdown on corruption
overseen by Xi, but the government has repeatedly had to swat
away criticism that the campaign is more about an internal power
play than actually tackling graft.
State media have largely avoided any reporting of the
documents, which also revealed financial arrangements of
prominent global figures, including friends of Russian President
Vladimir Putin, relatives of the prime ministers of Britain and
Pakistan, as well as Ukraine's president.
Iceland fell into political crisis this week after the
papers linked the then Prime Minister Sigmundur David
Gunnlaugsson to an offshore company that held millions of
dollars in debt from failed Icelandic banks. He stepped down on
Tuesday.
While holding money in offshore companies is not illegal,
the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
(ICIJ), which has been reviewing the leaked documents along with
dozens of other media organisations, said they could provide
evidence of wealth hidden for tax evasion, money laundering,
sanctions busting, drug deals or other crimes.
Hu Dehua, the son of China's late reformist leader, Hu
Yaobang, was the first Chinese relative named in the documents
to say he had an offshore company, telling Hong Kong media that
he had nothing to hide.
Hu said the registration was "above board" and that he used
his own passport and real name, the South China Morning Post
reported on Friday.
