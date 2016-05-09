By Clare Baldwin and Paul Carsten
| HONG KONG/BEIJING
HONG KONG/BEIJING May 9 The law firm at the
centre of the "Panama Papers" offshore tax haven controversy has
written an apology to a Chinese banking client as it seeks to
shore up its Asian business following a massive leak of
financial data last month, according to a copy of the letter
seen by Reuters.
The letter was written by Mossack Fonseca in response to
queries from the Chinese bank about compliance with global
financial standards. It is not known whether there were similar
communications with other financial institutions, but the letter
shows at least one bank client in the firm's biggest market was
concerned by issues raised in the publicity surrounding the
leak.
In the undated letter to the mid-tier Shanghai-based lender,
signed by Mossack Fonseca's regional general manager, the shell
company specialist said it "deeply regrets" any misuse of its
services or the companies it set up.
"If the unauthorised illegal leaks from Mossack Fonseca
company servers have created any inconvenience for (the bank)
and your clients, we wish to once again apologise," it added.
A Mossack Fonseca spokesperson said reporting of the leak
had "deepened confusion" about the nature of its business.
"As such, we are routinely speaking to our clients and other
related parties that have questions to explain that ... nothing
in the illegally obtained cache of documents suggests we have
done anything wrong or illegal," the spokesperson said in an
emailed statement.
Leaks from the Panama Papers, named after the law firm's
central American home base, have embarrassed some leading
politicians around the world with their chronicling of a shadowy
world of offshore holdings and hidden wealth.
The source who provided the letter requested that the
state-owned bank not be named to protect their identity due to
the sensitivity of the subject in China. A former Mossack
Fonseca employee in China said the bank was a major client.
Mossack Fonseca has also replaced several key staff in a
shake-up of its operations in China, according to a person
familiar with the matter and a second former employee.
Relatives and business associates of eight senior Chinese
Communist Party figures - including President Xi Jinping's
brother-in-law - are named as beneficiaries of offshore holding
companies in the leaked documents. None have made any comment
and it was not clear if any were clients of the Shanghai bank.
ASIA SHAKE-UP
The letter to the state-owned bank was signed by Maria
Mercedes Sadowski, who became regional general manager for Asia
in January 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.
The second former employer, who was dismissed from Mossack
Fonseca earlier this year, also said Sadowski had arrived in
Asia at the start of the year and initiated a shake-up that saw
roughly half a dozen departures across its eight offices in
Greater China.
In response to Reuters' emailed questions to Sadowski and
the firm, the Mossack Fonseca spokesperson said that "our plan
in China and elsewhere is to continue to serve our clients".
The former employee said Sadowski had replaced Austin Zhang,
who had headed Mossack Fonseca's Asia business from its busiest
office in Hong Kong since the early 2000s. But it was unclear
whether Zhang had severed all ties with firm.
Contacted by Reuters on the messaging app WeChat in April,
Zhang hinted he had left. A keen photographer, he said he would
be willing to talk about his art, but "if it's for other things
then it would not be necessary. I am no longer in that group".
He then stopped responding to messages.
Following the reports about the links to relatives of
Chinese officials, China has moved to limit access to online
coverage of the "Panama Papers" story within its borders, with
state media denouncing Western reporting on the leak as biased.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong, Paul Carsten in
Beijing and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Edited by Alex Richardson)