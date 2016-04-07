BOGOTA, April 7 Colombia's chief negotiator at
peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels said on Thursday that in
the past he created a company in Panama for his family's wealth
and paid taxes in full to the Colombian government.
The official, Humberto de la Calle, volunteered the
information in a statement after he said he was asked about it
by journalists from Colombian website Connectas, one of more
than 100 media outlets investigating the so-called Panama Papers
leaked from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.
The law firm specializes in establishing offshore companies,
which could be used to avoid taxes, but there are several
legitimate reasons for individual people and corporations to set
them up.
"In the past I created a family company called Davinia, its
only purpose being to serve as a holder for family wealth," de
la Calle said in a statement carried by Colombian media other
than Connectas.
De la Calle, a former vice president, said the company's
creation in 2009 was reported to Colombian authorities. It has
since been closed, its assets moved to Colombia and registered
with the chamber of commerce, he said. The statement did not say
when the company was liquidated.
The release of four decades of documents showing how the
politically connected and rich stash their wealth has led to
investigations around the world. Mossack Fonseca has denied any
wrongdoing.
When contacted by Connectas and other media about the
assets, de la Calle answered their questions and provided copies
of his tax return, the statement said.
Connectas has so far not published any information
connecting de la Calle to the Panama Papers leak.
De la Calle, who leads the government's negotiating team at
talks in Cuba with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia
(FARC), said he supported the release of the information but
believes law abiding people wanting to protect their wealth were
being conflated with criminals.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Grant McCool)