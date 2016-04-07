(Adds second peace negotiator, details)
BOGOTA, April 7 Colombia's chief negotiator at
peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels said on Thursday he created
a company in Panama several years ago to manage his family's
wealth and paid taxes in full to the Colombian government.
Humberto de la Calle, a former Colombian vice president,
said in a statement he had been asked about the company by
journalists from Colombian website Connectas, one of more than
100 media outlets investigating the so-called Panama Papers
leaked from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.
The firm specializes in establishing offshore companies,
which could be used to avoid taxes, but there are several
legitimate reasons for individuals and corporations to set them
up.
According to a Connectas report, de la Calle appears in
Mossack Fonseca documents in connection with two companies -
Gran Villa Capital S.A. and Davinia Properties S.A.
"In the past I created a family company called Davinia, its
only purpose being to serve as a holder for family wealth," de
la Calle said in a statement to Connectas that was released on
the website.
De la Calle said the company's creation in 2009 was
reported to Colombian authorities. It has since been closed, its
assets moved to Colombia and registered with the chamber of
commerce, he said. The statement did not say when the company
was liquidated.
The release of four decades of documents showing how the
politically connected and rich stash their wealth has led to
investigations around the world. Mossack Fonseca has denied any
wrongdoing.
When contacted by Connectas and other media about the
assets, de la Calle answered their questions and provided copies
of his tax return, the statement said.
De la Calle, who leads the government's negotiating team at
talks in Cuba with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia,
or FARC, said he supported the release of the information but
believed law-abiding people wanting to protect their wealth were
being conflated with criminals.
Connectas also reported that Frank Pearl, another government
peace negotiator, opened two companies with the help of Mossack
Fonseca, one of which has since been closed.
Pearl confirmed to the website he opened both companies, but
said one never had any assets and the other was registered with
Colombian regulators and included in his taxes.
"Colombian law allows citizens and residents to have assets,
debts and investments in foreign countries, under clear
reporting laws," Pearl said.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing
by Grant McCool and Peter Cooney)