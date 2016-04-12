BOGOTA, April 12 Colombia and Panama will hold
new negotiations on tax information-sharing this week to combat
fraud and money laundering, Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio
Cardenas said on Tuesday, amid revelations by the Panama Papers
about secretive offshore finance.
The Panama Papers, some 11.5 million documents leaked from
Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, have sparked global
scrutiny of the Central American country and other tax havens.
"We're negotiating with Panama (on the exchange of taxation
information), a round of talks will begin tomorrow," Cardenas
said in Bogota. "Colombia's aspiration is to have access to the
information."
"By Friday we'll know how far we've advanced."
The neighboring countries have been holding the talks since
2014, as Colombia steps up its fight against tax evasion, and
were meant to reach a final agreement last year.
Many Colombians legally keep funds in dollar-denominated
accounts in Panama, which has signed financial agreements with
around twenty other countries, including an information-sharing
accord with the United States.
Cardenas has called on Colombians with funds abroad to
declare them and pay a tax penalty, before they are discovered
by authorities and subject to heftier fines.
