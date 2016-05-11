PARIS May 11 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Wednesday that it no longer managed offshore
structures for its clients.
It issued a statement following a report by French newspaper
Le Monde based on leaked documents on the activities of Panama
law firm Mossack Fonseca.
"Credit Agricole Wealth management has no presence in Panama
... (and it) does not create or manage so-called offshore
structures on behalf of its clients," it said, adding that the
practice ended in 2015.
The Le Monde report suggested Credit Agricole had 54 active
offshore companies in Panama, set up via Mossack Fonseca, as of
end-2015.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Brian Love)