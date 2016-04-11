By Francesco Guarascio
| BRUSSELS, April 11
BRUSSELS, April 11 The European Commission will
propose rules on Tuesday to make companies disclose activities
in tax havens, but campaigners say the measure may be toothless
as EU states have no common view of what constitutes a tax
haven.
The move by the European Union's executive is a response to
the Panama Papers leaks. It takes the form of an amendment to a
plan to make multinationals reveal how much tax they pay, and
where. The plan had been for big companies to show only how much
they paid in each EU state, with the rest of the world treated
as a single item.
Now, EU officials say, the draft will propose that they also
list how much of their money outside the EU flows through each
state classed by EU governments as a tax haven. The problem,
transparency campaigners say, is that there is no agreement
among EU member states on the definition of a tax haven.
While many of the 28 states do have lists of jurisdictions
whose tax policies they frown on, and there is an EU project to
agree a common list, there is no consensus across the bloc.
"EU experience shows that member states will very probably
delay or oppose the process of compiling a list of tax havens,"
said Florian Oel of Oxfam. He noted that the OECD, the rich
nations club of which 21 EU states are members, has so far
failed to agree to put any country on a tax haven "black list".
"It seems the Commission has not changed its proposal in
substance," Oel said. "And it still does not offer a solution
for real tax transparency."
EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici last week urged states
to agree on a common tax haven blacklist in six months. In a
letter to the Dutch presidency of the EU, seen by Reuters,
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called for "unequivocal
support" from the 28 EU states on the common list.
Anti-corruption organisations called for extending
disclosure obligations to all jurisdictions to avoid the
complication of defining what a tax haven is.
The Commission, which wants to apply the measure to all
firms with global annual turnover above 750 million euros ($856
million), has rejected this approach, saying that its research
had shown that such a rule would unduly burden companies.
"The Commission has squandered an opportunity to change the
rules of the game after the Panama Papers," Elena Gaita of
Transparency International said.
"This list of tax havens could be based purely on political
convenience, excluding many countries. It will still allow the
business of secrecy to continue as usual."
($1 = 0.8762 euros)
