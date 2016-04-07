SE Asia Stocks-Higher on oil price gains; Indonesia dips after hitting record high

By Ambar Warrick May 22 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Indonesia, closed higher on Monday in line with Asian peers, and as energy stocks climbed on rising global crude oil prices. Asian stocks were up 0.9 percent as of 1008 GMT following modest gains in U.S. shares on Friday. Oil prices rose on reports that an OPEC-led supply cut may not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened to tighten the market and prop up prices. "For one, there's a