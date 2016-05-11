PARIS May 11 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin will meet with the chairmen of French banks after
demanding explanations about a press report alleging they set up
offshore companies for clients, he said on Wednesday.
"It would not be tolerable that banks allow fraud, tax
evasion or money-laundering," he said in statement.
Le Monde newspaper widened the list of French banks under
the tax haven spotlight in an article on Wednesday to include
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Credit
Mutuel.
The statement mentioned that Sapin was to meet two
unspecified banks.
