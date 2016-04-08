PANAMA CITY, April 8 Panama said on Friday
President Juan Carlos Varela had spoken with his French
counterpart Francois Hollande following a diplomatic standoff
over a mass data leak, and had agreed their finance ministers
should meet to discuss cooperation.
Panama's government said in a statement the pair had
proposed the meeting take place in Paris.
Panama warned earlier this week it could retaliate after
France announced it would put the Central American nation back
on its blacklist of uncooperative tax jurisdictions, following a
major leak of documents from a Panamanian law firm.
Earlier on Friday Hollande urged Varela to help French tax
authorities with their enquiries following the Panama Papers
leaks, his press office said.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Simon Gardner)