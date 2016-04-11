PARIS, April 11 France will seek tougher EU
sanctions on people who help to facilitate tax evasion and a G20
blacklist of uncooperative tax havens, the Finance Ministry said
on Monday following the Panama Papers leaks.
Countries on the blacklist should be subject to
"counter-measures coordinated by different states", the ministry
said in a statement outlining the issues that Finance Minister
Michel Sapin will push at meetings of the International Monetary
Fund and the Group of 20 leading economies this week in
Washington.
Some 96 jurisdictions have committed to automatically
exchange tax information with other governments in the next two
years, with some traditional offshore centres such as the
British Virgin Islands due to start as early adopters next year.
Since signing up in principle last year, Panama has rowed
back, saying it could not meet all the reporting standards
required for automatic sharing.
Panama is now the only major financial centre among the
countries that have not committed to the automatic sharing of
tax information with other governments, according to an OECD
report last month to G20 finance ministers. Bahrain, Nauru and
Vanuatu have also not made such a commitment.
France's Finance Ministry said the European Union should
play its part in clamping down on tax evasion by looking into
imposing sanctions against people who help and encourage it.
Frustrated at Panama's lack of cooperation in sharing
information on French taxpayers' activities in the country, the
ministry also said it would seek to renegotiate a 2011 tax
convention with Panama.
After last week's revelations about the clients of a
Panamanian law firm specialised in setting up shell companies,
France put Panama back on its own blacklist of uncooperative tax
havens. Panama had been removed from the list after the signing
of the 2011 bilateral tax convention.
