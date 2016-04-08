BERLIN, April 8 Germany is considering scrapping
tax benefits for companies that do business with tax havens
abroad as a reaction to the Panama Papers, Der Spiegel magazine
reported on Friday.
Banking watchdogs across Europe have begun checking whether
lenders have ties to the massive document leak from Panama that
showed how offshore companies are used to stash clients' wealth.
Four decades of documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack
Fonseca, which specialises in setting up offshore companies,
showed widespread use of those instruments by global banks and
triggered investigations across the world.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has advised his
staff to make proposals on how the government could financially
punish firms that do business with tax havens via offshore
companies, Der Spiegel reported.
One idea was to scrap tax incentives for such companies, it
said, adding the ministry hoped firms would then raise the
pressure on ruling politicians abroad to change tax policy.
A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry declined to comment
on the magazine report, but she said Berlin was working on an
action plan for more transparency in this context.
Schaeuble would present details of this plan at the
IMF/World Bank meeting in Washington next week, she added.
