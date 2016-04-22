BERLIN, April 22 Germany's federal states
appealed to media outlets on Friday to let prosecutors examine
the full detail of the Panama Papers that revealed how offshore
firms are used to stash the wealth of the world's rich and
powerful.
The scandal broke in early April when German newspaper
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said it had received a cache of 11.5
million leaked documents from Panama-based law firm Mossack
Fonseca and then shared them with more than 100 other
international news outlets and the International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Sueddeutsche Zeitung has said it would not give the
documents to officials since this would violate the principles
of source protection and freedom of press.
The German Bundesrat, the legislative body representing the
16 federal states, on Friday passed a resolution calling on
Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the ICIJ to hand over the documents.
Tax administration in Germany is handled by the federal states.
"If the data sets from the 'Panama Papers' are not made
accessible, then we cannot draw any consequences," Peter-Juergen
Schneider, Lower Saxony's Finance Minister, said.
Governments around the globe are investigating possible
financial wrongdoing by prominent individuals and corporations
after details of hundreds of thousands of clients were leaked
from Mossack Fonseca, which has set up around 250,000 companies
in the last four decades.
The ICIJ said on Thursday it would not participate in a
criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice. The consortium
still has not publicly released many of the leaked files from
the Panamanian firm.
