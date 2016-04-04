BERLIN, April 4 Germany is planning a new
national transparency register that will oblige offshore
companies to disclose the identity of their owners, Germany's
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday.
The Munich newspaper said the government planned to amend
its money laundering law so that it was no longer possible for
the beneficial owner of an offshore company to remain anonymous.
"Secrecy has got to stop," Justice Minister Heiko Maas told
the paper, adding that more transparency was an integral part of
the fight against tax evasion and terror financing.
The leak of the "Panama Papers" - four decades of documents
from a Panamanian law firm specialised in setting up offshore
companies - has prompted renewed calls for tougher action
against tax abuses.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the leak
would increase pressure to tackle misuse of tax rules and said
additional measures were needed.
"We cannot allow that one part of society works hard, sticks
to the rules and pays taxes while another part of society
cheats," Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel told the Sueddeutsche.
"We need to impose a global ban on offshore companies and
foundations whose beneficial owners remain anonymous," he added.
While a national transparency register would not have any
bearing on offshore companies in Panama or the Caribbean, its
aim is to send a signal to the European Union and other
international organisations that Germany is cracking down and
others should follow, the paper said, citing government sources.
The European Commission is due to present a planned law on
tax avoidance next week, but critics say it would still not stop
companies hiding their activities in tax havens outside the EU.
(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)