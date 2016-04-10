(Adds details from government paper)
BERLIN, April 10 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble gave details of a plan on Sunday to combat
tax havens including creating an international network of
registers that list the actual owners of companies.
A huge leak of documents from the Panama-based law firm
Mossack Fonseca has shown how offshore firms are used to stash
the wealth of the rich and powerful, embarrassing several world
leaders.
Germany made closer international cooperation on tax evasion
a priority during its presidency of the G7 economic powers in
2014/15.
Schaeuble told the public broadcaster ARD that if company
registers listing the owners of firms were networked
internationally, it would be possible to find all the people
hiding behind offshore companies.
In the European Union, such registers have already been
agreed as part of a fourth directive on money laundering that
must be implemented at the national level by mid-2017.
Schaeuble also pointed to an agreement on automatically
swapping tax information, which around 100 countries have now
joined. It is due to come into effect in 2017. He said the
Panama Papers were ratcheting up the pressure on those that had
not joined, such as the United States, to sign up.
A government paper seen by Reuters showed other elements of
Schaeuble's 10-point plan, including urging Panama and all other
holdouts to join the tax data exchange agreement.
The paper said the Global Forum of the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) should act as a
supervisor to check that states were exchanging data and come up
with effective sanctions for negligent or uncooperative
countries.
It also showed that Schaeuble wanted the various national
and international blacklists of non-compliant tax havens to be
standardised, with an international organisation such as the
OECD taking the lead.
Schaeuble said statutes of limitations for tax offences
should only start once a taxpayer had fulfilled his or her
obligation to provide information.
Banking watchdogs across Europe have begun checking whether
lenders have ties to the Panama Papers but Schaeuble said German
banks had "largely put things in order already", adding: "We
have made a lot of progress in recent years."
The paper also said it was "not the task of banks to
encourage aggressive tax avoidance" and said those that offered
tax-saving schemes should be obliged to disclose these to tax
authorities.
It said tougher administrative measures were needed to hold
firms to account because effective prosecution of misconduct
often failed as negligence by an individual could not be proved.
It also said tougher rules to combat money laundering had
been introduced in Germany's financial sector in recent years
and such progress was also needed in the commercial sector.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)