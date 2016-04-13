BERLIN, April 13 Germany and four other European
Union Countries are in talks to link up their registers listing
the actual owners of companies, Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday, pressing for the EU to forge ahead
with efforts to tackle tax evasion.
Schaeuble told Germany's lower house of parliament that he
was talking with finance ministers from Britain, France, Italy,
and Spain to fuse their national registers into one network.
Schaeuble wants the EU to step up efforts to combat tax
havens after a huge leak of documents from the Panama-based law
firm Mossack Fonseca this month showed how offshore firms are
used to stash the wealth of the rich and powerful.
"We are busy in Europe, the five biggest - Italy, France,
Spain, Britain and us - now to agree. We are doing that first of
all between us five," he said during a parliamentary debate on
the fallout from the 'Panama Papers' leak.
"But I need the legal basis for an exchange of data,
otherwise we can't do this. So I ask for this to be done
quickly," Schaeuble added.
He also intends to present at a meeting of the International
Monetary Fund in Washington this week plans to combat tax havens
including creating an international network of registers listing
company owners.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)